Soldado'dan Fenerbahçe Doğuş'a mesaj

Fenerbah\u00e7e'nin tecr\u00fcbeli y\u0131ld\u0131z\u0131 Roberto Soldado, sosyal medyadan Fenerbah\u00e7e Basketbol tak\u0131m\u0131na destek mesaj\u0131 yollad\u0131.\r\n \r\nFenerbah\u00e7e futbol tak\u0131m\u0131n\u0131n \u0130spanyol y\u0131ld\u0131z\u0131 Roberto Soldado sosyal medya hesab\u0131ndan Final Four heyecan\u0131 \u00f6ncesi basketbol tak\u0131m\u0131na mesaj yollad\u0131.Y\u0131ld\u0131z oyuncu, basketbol yeteneklerini sergiledi\u011fi g\u00f6r\u00fcnt\u00fclere, \u201cFinal Four i\u00e7in haz\u0131r\u0131m.\u201d dedi.