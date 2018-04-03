SPOR

Soldado'dan Fenerbahçe Doğuş'a mesaj

03 Nisan 2018 | 17:35

Fenerbahçe'nin tecrübeli yıldızı Roberto Soldado, sosyal medyadan Fenerbahçe Basketbol takımına destek mesajı yolladı.

Fenerbahçe futbol takımının İspanyol yıldızı Roberto Soldado sosyal medya hesabından Final Four heyecanı öncesi basketbol takımına mesaj yolladı.

Yıldız oyuncu, basketbol yeteneklerini sergilediği görüntülere, “Final Four için hazırım.” dedi.

